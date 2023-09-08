All Sections
US to impose sanctions on those supporting sham Russian elections in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 02:13
US to impose sanctions on those supporting sham Russian elections in Ukraine
ANTONY BLINKEN, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Anyone who supports Russia's upcoming sham elections in Ukraine, including so-called "international observers", may be subject to sanctions and visa restrictions by the United States.

Source: statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Details: Blinken notes that these so-called elections are taking place almost a year after the Kremlin staged sham referendums. In those referendums, Russia aimed to annex the Ukrainian oblasts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. And more than nine years have passed since Russia intended to annex the Ukrainian Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. 

Blinken said the Kremlin hopes that these pre-determined and trumped-up results will strengthen Russia's illegal claims to the parts of Ukraine it occupies. However, this is nothing more than a propaganda exercise.

Quote: "Russia’s actions demonstrate its blatant disregard for UN Charter principles like respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, which underpin global security and stability. The United States will never recognise the Russian Federation’s claims to any of Ukraine’s sovereign territory".

