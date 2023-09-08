All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to impose sanctions on those supporting sham Russian elections in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 02:13
US to impose sanctions on those supporting sham Russian elections in Ukraine
ANTONY BLINKEN, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Anyone who supports Russia's upcoming sham elections in Ukraine, including so-called "international observers", may be subject to sanctions and visa restrictions by the United States.

Source: statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Details: Blinken notes that these so-called elections are taking place almost a year after the Kremlin staged sham referendums. In those referendums, Russia aimed to annex the Ukrainian oblasts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. And more than nine years have passed since Russia intended to annex the Ukrainian Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. 

Advertisement:

Blinken said the Kremlin hopes that these pre-determined and trumped-up results will strengthen Russia's illegal claims to the parts of Ukraine it occupies. However, this is nothing more than a propaganda exercise.

Quote: "Russia’s actions demonstrate its blatant disregard for UN Charter principles like respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, which underpin global security and stability. The United States will never recognise the Russian Federation’s claims to any of Ukraine’s sovereign territory".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: