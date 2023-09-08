Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion heard in Kryvyi Rih
Ukrainian authorities have reported that an air-raid warning has been issued in most oblasts due to the threat of missile attacks.
Source: alerts.in.ua; Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Quote from Air Force: "There is a threat of missile attacks in the oblasts where an air-raid warning has been issued!"
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv at 08:55, then was quickly extended to the country's north, centre and east.
Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Council, reported at 09:03 that an explosion had rung out in the city.
Update: The all-clear was given in most oblasts at 09:15. The threat is ongoing only in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
