Air-raid warning in Ukraine: explosion heard in Kryvyi Rih

Ukrainian authorities have reported that an air-raid warning has been issued in most oblasts due to the threat of missile attacks.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "There is a threat of missile attacks in the oblasts where an air-raid warning has been issued!"

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv at 08:55, then was quickly extended to the country's north, centre and east.

Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Council, reported at 09:03 that an explosion had rung out in the city.

Update: The all-clear was given in most oblasts at 09:15. The threat is ongoing only in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

