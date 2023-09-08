All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Moldova condemns pseudo-elections in occupied territories of Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 21:03

Moldova condemns and does not recognize Russia’s fake "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eurointegration of Moldova (MFAEI)

According to the statement, Russia’s attempt to legitimise forceful occupation of the territories of the sovereign Ukrainian state is illegal and goes completely against the norms of the international right and international agreements, in which Russia itself is a participant.

Advertisement:

"By holding the so-called elections Russia directly contradicts the UN Statute and the Helsinki Final Act, and consciously violates the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry of Moldova stressed that Moldova decisively supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Russia will conduct pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine on 8-10 September.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UK James Cleverly stated that holding fake elections is Russia’s attempt to legitimise its groundless claims to Ukrainian territory.

Background: A week ago Peter Stano, spokesperson of the European Commission, condemned Russia for holding pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said that Washington will never recognize the results of these pseudo-elections.

UK intelligence reported that by holding pseudo-elections in the occupied territories Putin’s political party United Russia tries to solidify the influence of the Kremlin there.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: