EU condemns Russian sham elections in Ukraine's occupied territories

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 23:04
EU condemns Russian sham elections in Ukraine's occupied territories

European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano has condemned the sham "elections" being held by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

"Russia has started early voting in its illegal so-called 'elections' in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. This is a further massive violation of international law and Ukraine's sovereignty," Stano tweeted.

"Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk are all Ukraine! Those involved [in the fake elections – ed.] will be held to account," he added.

Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

On 15 June, Russia's Central Electoral Commission designated 10 September as "election day" in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine, that is, Russian-occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

But "early voting" for "parliaments" and "municipal councils" began in some occupied territories at the end of August.

The European Commission has already stressed that Moscow’s plans constitute a serious violation of the UN Statute, as well as of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

