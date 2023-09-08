Russia is preparing the ground for explosions on the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines

Recently, the Kremlin has been systematically bringing to the public domain the issue of alleged sabotage attempts on the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea.

It is noted that this theme can be traced back to recent official meetings of the Russian leadership.

Such statements are made at different levels. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov initiate discussions on this topic, starting with state leaders and ending with the public of friendly states.

For example, on 8 September, at a meeting with representatives of the Bangladeshi Association of Graduates of Soviet and Russian Universities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was aware of attempts to sabotage the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea and was concerned that no one was investigating these cases.

"They tried to attack warships patrolling the route of the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines. We started patrolling these areas of the Black Sea because there is information that they are also trying to blow them up, just like Nord Stream was blown up," Lavrov said.

Lavrov was outraged that amid Moscow's statements, "no one is conducting any investigation properly".

Earlier, Russian President Putin announced the attacks on the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines.

At a press conference after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Putin complained that the pipelines that carry gas to Türkiye are constantly under attack.

"Our ships are guarding these pipeline systems, and they are constantly under attack," Putin said.

At the same time, Moscow is not even trying to back up these statements with any facts.

Background: Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on 26 September to discuss the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. This was announced on 7 September by Dmitry Polyansky, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

This is the fifth meeting on Nord Stream that Russia has initiated this year.

On 11 July, Russia initiated a Security Council meeting on the explosion of the Nord Stream pipeline.

On 27 June, the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the undermining of Nord Stream on the initiative of the Russian Federation.

On 27 March, the UN Security Council considered a draft resolution on the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, which was introduced by Russia.

On 21 February, at Russia's request, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the Nord Stream explosion.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.






