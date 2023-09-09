All Sections
US may include ATACMS in next military aid package for Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 9 September 2023, 02:36
ATACMS. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The United States is likely to include long-range ATACMS missiles in a future military aid package to Ukraine.

Source: ABC News, referring to its sources

Details: ABC News noted that US President Joe Biden’s administration is likely to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles to help it fight the Russian invasion.

One of the officials noted that ATACMS are "coming" [to Ukraine – ed.]. However, the official added that plans to provide military assistance could be changed before an official announcement is made.

Another official said that the decision to provide missiles was already "on the table" and that ATACMS will likely be included in a future defence assistance package.

He added that a final decision has not yet been made and that it could be months before Ukraine receives the missiles.

Previously: US President Joe Biden’s administration has refused to transfer long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, despite requests from Kyiv and pressure from US lawmakers.

Background:

  • The New York Times stated that the Biden administration was having a "quiet" debate about whether to send long-range tactical missile systems ATACMS to Ukraine.
  • At the same time, during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his talks with US President Joe Biden, he had raised the issue of providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles but that no agreements had been reached.

