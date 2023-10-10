All Sections
Ukrainian military advance near Verbove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 03:15
UKRAINIAN MILITARY. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian troops continued their counter-offensive operations on 9 October and advanced in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast near Verbove, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the Ukrainian General Staff and the Tavriia Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian troops had made partial gains west of Verbove (18 km southeast of Orikhiv), as well as near Klishchiivka (5 km southwest of Bakhmut) and Andriivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut).

Russian milbloggers claimed that the rains had reduced visibility in southern Ukraine, hindering the operations of Russian and Ukrainian reconnaissance drones. 

One Russian soldier claimed that the ground had become muddy and obstructed tracked vehicle movement, although another soldier wrote that the ground was not yet so wet as to obstruct the movement of heavy equipment.

Russian troops reportedly launched localised offensives south of the settlement of Huliaipole and may have reorganised the Southern Force Group.

Also on 9 October, Russian troops conducted a limited, unsuccessful offensive in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Ukrainian General Staff and Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun reported that Ukrainian troops had repelled a Russian offensive north of Novoprokopivka. A Ukrainian military observer reported that the Russian 1152nd and 1441st Motorised Rifle Regiments, which had been defending the Novoprokopivka-Verbove line and had lost their combat capability after intense fighting, were replaced by the 1429th and 1430th regiments.

Subjects: Donetsk region
