Air Force shoots down 27 Shaheds out of 36

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 36 Shaheds on the night of 9-10 October, with 27 being shot down.

Source: The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "On the night of 9-10 October, Russian occupation forces attacked the south of Ukraine with 36 Shahed attack UAVs. The launches were carried out from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea)."

Details: It is reported that 27 Russian drones were destroyed within Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

