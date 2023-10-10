About 450 Ukrainians cannot leave Israel and Gaza Strip

About 450 Ukrainians have contacted the operational headquarters of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry as they are unable to leave Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, Spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Speaking about Ukrainians who contacted the operational headquarters as they cannot leave Israel due to the flights cancellation, there are about 300 citizens on the territory of Israel, as well as 150 Ukrainians in the Gaza Strip, who said they want to leave."

Advertisement:

Details: Nikolenko added that the situation regarding the killed or injured Ukrainians has not changed. Information about the possible death of three Ukrainians, two in Israel and one in the Gaza Strip, is being confirmed.

Quote: "Over the course of three days, the operative headquarters of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, which was created to help Ukrainians in Israel, processed over 700 appeals from our citizens. In the past day, Ukrainian diplomats found seven Ukrainians in the country’s south, who were previously considered missing. They are safe now.

Also, our embassy helped six families find temporary housing in Israel. In addition, diplomats are currently dealing with the case of a Ukrainian boy rescued yesterday at the combat zone. Doctors are providing him with treatment and psychological support, and we are preparing to bring him back to Ukraine."

Background:

Two Ukrainian citizens died in Israel. Measures are being taken to organise the repatriation of their bodies.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





