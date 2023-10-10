Lenin statue recently erected by Russians set on fire in Nova Kakhovka

Unknown individuals have set fire to a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in the occupied settlement of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson media outlet Most (Bridge), citing activist Illia Zelinskyi

Details: The coat of arms of Ukraine also appeared in front of the statue.

Advertisement:

Background:

The Russian occupiers erected this statue in the central square of the city in April 2022.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!