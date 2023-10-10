All Sections
Norway to invite Ukraine instead of Russia to mark 80th anniversary of Finnmark's liberation from Nazis

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 19:46
photo: getty images

The authorities of Norway's region of Finnmark will send an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the region's eastern part from Nazi occupation, and it will not invite representatives of Russia.

Source: Hans-Jacob Bønå, newly elected Head of Finnmark County, as reported by European Pravda, citing VG.

Details: As Bønå explained, Finnmark can no longer invite Russian representatives after "what Russia has done to a neighbouring country", and this decision is driven by Russia's actions.

"On behalf of the Finnmark Regional Parliament, I will soon invite President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of East Finnmark. By doing so, we will express our gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers who shed their blood for the liberation of East Finnmark, their descendants and their homeland, Ukraine," he explained.

The Finnmark head recalled that a native of Ukraine led the first unit of Soviet troops that arrived in the region in October 1944 to liberate it from the Nazis.

"We stand side by side with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine today in their struggle for what we have: an independent country where people decide their own future. This is essential for us. It was not so long ago that we ourselves were under the rule of a foreign power," added Bønå.

As VG reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Eastern Finnmark in Norway in 2019.

Background: Last week, generals from Norway and Russia met to discuss border cooperation and related issues.

