Russian strike on Hroza village leaves 6 children orphaned

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 19:49
Russian strike on Hroza village leaves 6 children orphaned
Photo: Syniehubov’s Telegram

53 people were killed, and 6 children were orphaned as a result of a Russian missile strike on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 10 October

Details: Syniehubov said that local authorities are currently in contact with the children's relatives.

"If necessary, we use the institution of adoption, because there is a large number of offers from Ukrainian families ready to provide support to the children," he said.

Background: On 5 October, the Russians attacked a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, where a wake for a deceased soldier was taking place.

So far, 53 people are known to have been killed. Syniehubov said that five more people are currently missing. There are also unidentified bodies. 

