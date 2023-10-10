All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian strike on Hroza village leaves 6 children orphaned

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 19:49
Russian strike on Hroza village leaves 6 children orphaned
Photo: Syniehubov’s Telegram

53 people were killed, and 6 children were orphaned as a result of a Russian missile strike on a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 10 October

Details: Syniehubov said that local authorities are currently in contact with the children's relatives.

Advertisement:

"If necessary, we use the institution of adoption, because there is a large number of offers from Ukrainian families ready to provide support to the children," he said.

Background: On 5 October, the Russians attacked a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, where a wake for a deceased soldier was taking place.

So far, 53 people are known to have been killed. Syniehubov said that five more people are currently missing. There are also unidentified bodies. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: