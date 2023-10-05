All Sections
Memorial dinner was being held in café when it was bombed by Russians, killing 50 people

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 5 October 2023, 16:48
Photo from the site. Source: Prosecutor’s Office

A memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in a café in Kharkiv Oblast when it was bombed by the Russians on Thursday, 5 October. At least 50 people were killed in the attack.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on the national 24/7 newscast

Details: Klymenko said there were about 60 people on the premises in total.

At the moment, 50 people are known to have died, including a 6-year-old girl. Another seven people were seriously injured and are currently undergoing surgery.

Klymenko added that these seven are people who were near the building, at a distance of 50 metres or more. They were hit by shrapnel from the explosion.

According to the official, five to seven civilians might still be under the rubble.

The minister said that law enforcement officers have identified 29 bodies.

In total, 330 people lived in the village of Hroza, Klymenko said. At least one member of each family in the village was present at the memorial dinner.

Klymenko says it has not yet been possible to determine the type of projectile used to carry out the strike, but he suggests that it was either a sufficiently heavy guided air missile or a high-explosive bomb.

According to Klymenko, the hit was so accurate that it is suspected that the location was given to the Russians by a local resident.

Previously: At around 13:30 on Thursday, the Russians struck a café in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, in Kharkiv Oblast. So far, 49 people are known to have been killed in the attack.

