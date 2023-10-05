All Sections
Russians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 5 October 2023, 15:52
photo: TELEGRAM OF SYNIEHUBOV

The Russians have struck a civilian facility in the village of Hroza in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. Early reports indicate that 51 people were killed.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote of Syniehubov: "At about 13:15 the Russians struck a café and a store in a village in the Kupiansk district where a lot of civilians were concentrated.

Rescue workers continue working at the site of the attack. As of now, 48 bodies, including that of a 6-year-old boy, have been retrieved from the debris. Six people were injured, including one child. They are receiving necessary medical treatment. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that as of 16:00, 49 people had been killed and 7 more injured.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said on the national 24/7 newscast that a memorial dinner for a deceased resident was being held in the café when it was bombed by the Russians; a third of the villagers had come to the event (330 people are registered residents).

Later, Klymenko stated that the death toll in the village of Hroza had risen to 50 people. According to preliminary reports, the Russians targeted the café with an Iskander missile.

At 17:39, the official reported another casualty, bringing the number of people killed in the attack to 51.

"One of the injured people died while receiving medical attention. The rubble is being cleared," he wrote.

 
Hroza on the Deep State map
 

President Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones and pointed out once again that the Russian terror must be stopped. He said that he was negotiating with European leaders about strengthening Ukrainian air defence and soldiers.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A demonstrably brutal Russian crime, a missile attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate terrorist attack. Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast. As of now, more than 48 people have been reported killed. My condolences! The injured are receiving medical attention…

And we will respond to the terrorists. Absolutely fair. And powerful.

Anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is a criminal. Everyone who still supports Russia is supporting evil. Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for one thing only: to make its genocidal aggression the new normal for the whole world. And I thank every leader, every nation that supports us in defending life!"

 

