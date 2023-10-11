Zelenskyy promises Romania to solve the issue of non-existence of Moldovan language

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 10 October during his visit to Romania that the Ukrainian government will make a decision regarding the non-existent Moldovan language.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Romania Digi24.ro media

Quote: "Honestly, I don't see any global problem in this, it's not a problem for me. I understand some will say that Moldova is Romania. For me, this issue is irrelevant. Our government will meet and decide on this issue; they will meet in two weeks. I am leaning towards the decision to strengthen our partnership and solve these problems," the president said.

Background:

The Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Čolaku, previously announced that he will come to Kyiv in October to meet with the Ukrainian government. As he claims, Ukraine will announce the rejection of the term "Moldovan language", which Bucharest has repeatedly requested.

Čolaku raised the issue of the Romanian minority and the existence of the so-called "Moldovan language" during the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal to Bucharest in August. "On the issue of the so-called Moldovan language, I repeated the previous request of the Romanian side that the Ukrainian authorities recognise its non-existence and take all legal and administrative measures accordingly," Čolaku said.

