Two men die after stepping on explosive device in field in Kharkiv Oblast

Two men were killed when an explosive device detonated near the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast continues to suffer from Russian mines and unexploded ammunition.

Today, two young men were blown up by an unknown explosive device in a field near the village of Hrakove, Chuhuiv district. Both died from their injuries."

Details: Syniehubov added that emergency services are working at the site of the explosion. The information is still being established.

