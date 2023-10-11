All Sections
Russians hit house in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilians

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 11 October 2023, 15:19
Russians hit house in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilians
Stock photo: AFP

Russian forces attacked a residential building in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast on 11 October, injuring two civilians.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Syniehubov: "Today, [11 October – ed.] the enemy shelled the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kupiansk district with artillery.

One of the enemy shells hit a residential building. Two civilians were injured, a 72-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man."

Details: Syniehubov reported that doctors are helping them, and emergency services are working on the spot.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the shelling occurred at 11:30.

