Pro-Russian MP Shufrych loses appeal and remains in custody
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 16:11
On 11 October, the Court of Appeal considered the appeal against the preventive measure against MP Nestor Shufrych and left him in custody.
Source: Suspilne news outlet
Quote from the judge: "The measure of restraint remains unchanged. The appeals filed by the attorneys shall be dismissed."
Advertisement:
Details: During the hearing, the court allowed Shufrych to sit next to his lawyers.
Background:
- On 15 September, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine had searched the home of MP Nestor Shufrych, elected from the now-banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life. St George's ribbons, medals and coats of the Russian armed forces were found in his possession.
- The Security Service of Ukraine also found a document with a plan for the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, dated 2014, signed by former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who is now deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, and Shufrych himself.
- At the same time, the court imposed a measure of restraint for Shufrych, a detention for two months without the right to bail.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!