Pro-Russian MP Shufrych loses appeal and remains in custody

On 11 October, the Court of Appeal considered the appeal against the preventive measure against MP Nestor Shufrych and left him in custody.

Source: Suspilne news outlet

Quote from the judge: "The measure of restraint remains unchanged. The appeals filed by the attorneys shall be dismissed."

Advertisement:

Details: During the hearing, the court allowed Shufrych to sit next to his lawyers.

Background:

On 15 September, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine had searched the home of MP Nestor Shufrych, elected from the now-banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life. St George's ribbons, medals and coats of the Russian armed forces were found in his possession.

The Security Service of Ukraine also found a document with a plan for the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, dated 2014, signed by former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who is now deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, and Shufrych himself.

At the same time, the court imposed a measure of restraint for Shufrych, a detention for two months without the right to bail.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!