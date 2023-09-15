All Sections
Banned symbols of Russia and awards found during search of MP Shufrych

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 September 2023, 11:14
Photo: provided by UP source

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has found banned Russian symbols and awards during the search of MP Nestor Shufrych from the banned Opposition Platform For Life [a pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political party – ed.].

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The photos provided to UP by the source show St George's ribbons, medals and coats of the armed forces of the Russian Federation were found in the possession of the MP, who is suspected of treason.

According to another UP source, such a "gallery" was also found at Shufrych's house

Background: The SSU searched the home of MP Nestor Shufrych on Friday, 15 September.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, he is suspected of treason.

The investigation found that Shufrych collaborated with Vladimir Sivkovich, a FSB officer and former MP.

