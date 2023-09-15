All Sections
Court puts pro-Russian MP Shufrych on remand without bail for 2 months

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 September 2023, 21:58
Court puts pro-Russian MP Shufrych on remand without bail for 2 months
NESTOR SHUFRYCH IN THE COURTROOM. PHOTO: SUSPILNE

The court has chosen a measure of restraint for MP Nestor Shufrych – detention for two months without the right to pay bail.

Source: Suspilne from the courtroom

Details: The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv took Shufrych under pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail. He was assigned 60 days. Before that, he was declared suspected of treason.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine said that together with the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General, it had collected a reasoned evidence base about Shufrych's anti-Ukrainian activities.

Background: On 15 September, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) found banned Russian symbols and awards during the property search of MP Nestor Shufrych, member of the banned Opposition Platform – For Life political party [a pro-Russian and Eurosceptic political party – ed.]

The SSU also found a document with a plan for the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, dated 2014, which bears the signatures of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who has now been deprived of his Ukrainian citizenship and who is also a close friend of Putin and Nestor Shufrych himself.

