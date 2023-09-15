All Sections
Searches at pro-Russian MP's property reveal document with plan for Donbas' autonomy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 September 2023, 14:28
A search is underway at the home of MP Nestor Shufrych, who was elected from the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has found a document with a plan for the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s source stated that the document provides for renaming these regions of Ukraine into so-called "krais" [a krai is an administrative-territorial unit in some countries that is also widely used in Russia – ed.], broad autonomy, holding elections and forming a separate government and parliament.

The photos provided by the source show that the document, dated July 2014, bears the signatures of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who has now been deprived of his Ukrainian citizenship and who is also a close friend of Putin and Nestor Shufrych himself.

 

Background: It was reported on 15 September that the Security Service of Ukraine searched the home of MP Nestor Shufrych. St George's ribbons, medals and uniforms of the Russian armed forces were found there.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, he is suspected of treason.

The investigation found that Shufrych collaborated with Vladimir Sivkovich, a FSB officer and former MP.

