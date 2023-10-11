All Sections
Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 22:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: The President's office

The Office of the President of Ukraine has sent a formal request for the Israeli government to approve an official visit to the country by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Axios, quoting sources from Ukrainian and Israeli governments, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Axios’ sources report that Zelenskyy’s office has sent an official request to the Prime Minister of Israel to approve an official visit. The talks on the visit are preliminary and the exact date has not been approved yet. 

The purpose of Zelenskyy’s visit is to show solidarity with Israel, which suffered an attack by the terrorist group Hamas on 7 October. 

Earlier in Brussels, where he was attending a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, Zelenskyy called on other leaders to visit Israel to show solidarity, drawing a parallel with the trips that world leaders made to Kyiv during the early months of the Russian invasion. 

"This is why I urge all leaders to visit Israel and show their support for the people. I'm not talking about institutions, but about support for the people who suffered from terrorist attacks and are dying today," Zelenskyy said.

The Czech and UK foreign ministers are the only state officials who have visited Israel since the hostilities began. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to visit Israel this week. 

