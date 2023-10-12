Ukraine's Ground Forces commander publishes video of destroying Russian equipment with FPV drone
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 00:16
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has published a video showing the destruction of Russian equipment with a Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone.
Source: Syrskyi on Telegram
Quote: "The 14th Brigade destroys Russian equipment using an FPV kamikaze drone."
