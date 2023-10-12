Ukraine's Ground Forces commander publishes video of destroying Russian equipment with FPV drone

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has published a video showing the destruction of Russian equipment with a Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The 14th Brigade destroys Russian equipment using an FPV kamikaze drone."

