Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group of eight people was attacked at night in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Fighters of a territorial defence brigade, while performing tasks in the area of the Sumy hromada, discovered a subversive reconnaissance group of the enemy consisting of eight people today [12 October – ed.] at midnight, as they executed tasks at the observation post (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

The saboteurs tried to cross the state border of Ukraine and aimed to move further towards one of the civil critical infrastructure facilities. Artillery and mortar units fired at the enemy.

Details: The subversive reconnaissance group suffered losses and retreated. There are no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen.

