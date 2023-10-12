We are out of schedule – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that Ukraine is "out of schedule" but did not explain what this means.
Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda
Budanov was asked about the chances of ending the war this year he spoke about, and whether something went wrong.
Quote: "There are objective and subjective reasons – everything is complex. But, sorry, most of the explanations are state secrets, and it's not for public discussion. Over time, all this will become clear."
Quote: "We got sidetracked. We are not behind, but out of schedule. That is an entirely different meaning...
Not everything went wrong. Let's not specify and explain all this; we are out of schedule – let everyone draw their own conclusions."
He added that the offensive continues in the south of the country. There are also impressive developments to bring Bakhmut back: "The fact that there are fierce battles there is definitely not a secret to anyone. But, as you can see, slowly, step by step, we are progressing there."
