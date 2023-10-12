All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We are out of schedule – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 12:38
We are out of schedule – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
BUDANOV. PHOTO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that Ukraine is "out of schedule" but did not explain what this means.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Budanov was asked about the chances of ending the war this year he spoke about, and whether something went wrong.

Advertisement:

Quote: "There are objective and subjective reasons – everything is complex. But, sorry, most of the explanations are state secrets, and it's not for public discussion. Over time, all this will become clear."

Details: Budanov said that Ukraine is "out of schedule" but did not explain what he means by this.

Quote: "We got sidetracked. We are not behind, but out of schedule. That is an entirely different meaning...

Not everything went wrong. Let's not specify and explain all this; we are out of schedule – let everyone draw their own conclusions."

He added that the offensive continues in the south of the country. There are also impressive developments to bring Bakhmut back: "The fact that there are fierce battles there is definitely not a secret to anyone. But, as you can see, slowly, step by step, we are progressing there."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: