All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden says US can support Ukraine and Israel simultaneously

European PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 08:45
Biden says US can support Ukraine and Israel simultaneously
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has stated that the United States is able to provide support to both Ukraine and Israel at the same time while maintaining an international level of defence capability.

Source: Biden in an interview with CBS News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden said the United States has the opportunity to do this and is obliged to do it because "the United States is a great nation".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We're the United States of America for God's sake, the most powerful nation in the history – not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defence. And if we don't, who does?"

The president stated that both wars are mostly related to the American people because, in Ukraine, one of its goals was to prevent Putin, who has committed war crimes, from occupying an independent country that borders NATO allies and is on the border with Russia.

"Imagine what happens now if he were able to succeed. Have you ever known a major war in Europe we didn’t get sucked into? We don’t want that to happen. We want to make sure those democracies are sustained. And Ukraine is critical in making sure that happens," Biden emphasised.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: