Biden says US can support Ukraine and Israel simultaneously

US President Joe Biden has stated that the United States is able to provide support to both Ukraine and Israel at the same time while maintaining an international level of defence capability.

Details: Biden said the United States has the opportunity to do this and is obliged to do it because "the United States is a great nation".

Quote: "We're the United States of America for God's sake, the most powerful nation in the history – not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defence. And if we don't, who does?"

The president stated that both wars are mostly related to the American people because, in Ukraine, one of its goals was to prevent Putin, who has committed war crimes, from occupying an independent country that borders NATO allies and is on the border with Russia.

"Imagine what happens now if he were able to succeed. Have you ever known a major war in Europe we didn’t get sucked into? We don’t want that to happen. We want to make sure those democracies are sustained. And Ukraine is critical in making sure that happens," Biden emphasised.

