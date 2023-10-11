All Sections
White House to put forward financial aid request for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan – NBC

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 23:58
photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden's administration officials have privately told members of Congress that the White House is preparing a request for additional funding with funds for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and strengthening border protection.

Source: NBC News with reference to two congressional officials, a Biden administration official and a defence official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to NBC News sources, the White House's request for funding will be aimed at reducing the burden on the Pentagon, which is responsible for military support to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as increasing the production of more weapons.

Earlier, it was reported that the White House is considering combining funding for Ukraine and Israel into one request to Congress, hoping that this will increase the chances of approval of assistance to Kyiv.

Some Republicans in the US House of Representatives have spoken out against the idea.

On 11 October, it was reported that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary armaments without interruption. Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defence, stated this at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

Confidence in US support has been shaken by the exclusion of funding for Ukraine from the temporary budget of the US federal government, as well as the blocking of the decision-making process in Congress after the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Read also: Crisis That Must Be Averted: How Europe Is Preparing for Possible Cut in US Military Aid

