All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House to put forward financial aid request for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan – NBC

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 23:58
White House to put forward financial aid request for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan – NBC
photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden's administration officials have privately told members of Congress that the White House is preparing a request for additional funding with funds for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and strengthening border protection.

Source: NBC News with reference to two congressional officials, a Biden administration official and a defence official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to NBC News sources, the White House's request for funding will be aimed at reducing the burden on the Pentagon, which is responsible for military support to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as increasing the production of more weapons.

Advertisement:

Earlier, it was reported that the White House is considering combining funding for Ukraine and Israel into one request to Congress, hoping that this will increase the chances of approval of assistance to Kyiv.

Some Republicans in the US House of Representatives have spoken out against the idea.

On 11 October, it was reported that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary armaments without interruption. Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defence, stated this at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

Confidence in US support has been shaken by the exclusion of funding for Ukraine from the temporary budget of the US federal government, as well as the blocking of the decision-making process in Congress after the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Read also: Crisis That Must Be Averted: How Europe Is Preparing for Possible Cut in US Military Aid

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: