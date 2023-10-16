Strike recorded in Kirovohrad Oblast after night attack, 1 person injured

Russian forces attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones and missiles overnight, with one strike recorded and one person injured.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with missiles and drones throughout the night.

Air defence systems were responding. There are downed targets but, unfortunately, strikes were also recorded. One person was taken to hospital."

Details: Raikovych added that there was no damage to civil infrastructure facilities.

