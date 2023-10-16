Strike recorded in Kirovohrad Oblast after night attack, 1 person injured
Monday, 16 October 2023, 09:24
Russian forces attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with drones and missiles overnight, with one strike recorded and one person injured.
Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked Kirovohrad Oblast with missiles and drones throughout the night.
Advertisement:
Air defence systems were responding. There are downed targets but, unfortunately, strikes were also recorded. One person was taken to hospital."
Details: Raikovych added that there was no damage to civil infrastructure facilities.
