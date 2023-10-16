All Sections
Russian armoured personnel carrier runs into civilian car in occupied Luhansk

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 16 October 2023, 13:56
SCREENSHOT: LYSOHOR ON TELEGRAM

A Russian armoured personnel carrier (APC) has driven into a civilian vehicle in occupied Luhansk.

Source: Artem Lysohor, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An APC has driven into a civilian car in occupied Luhansk.

...Just like that, anyone in the city centre can get run over by an APC or a truck. And no one will be held responsible for it. Russian 'soldiers' are used to total impunity."

Details: Lysohor did not specify when or under what circumstances the accident occurred.

The video shows an armoured personnel carrier marked with Russian symbols, which had crushed a car at an intersection.

