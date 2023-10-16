Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Commander visits units on Zaporizhzhia front

Viktor Khorenko, Commander of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF), has visited the units that are part of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Ukrainian Forces and has been briefed on the operational situation in the country's south.

Source: the SOF’s press service

Details: Khorenko was briefed on the special operations that had been carried out and those that are currently being prepared.

Advertisement:

The Major General also reportedly chatted with soldiers performing tasks on the defence line and beyond.

Quote: "If you are a warrior, you love fighting. Certainly, war means blood, suffering and losses. But war is also about brotherhood, fury and strength. We have no choice but to crush the enemy and liberate the Ukrainian land. I am grateful to all of you for gaining victory every day. You do it persistently and successfully, proving by your actions that one of the main principles of the Ukrainian Defence Forces is quality over quantity."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!