All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US assures that supporting Ukraine remains top priority

European PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 16:35
US assures that supporting Ukraine remains top priority
Janet Yellen. Photo: Getty Images

Janet Yellen, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, during a meeting with the heads of the financial ministries of the Eurozone countries, assured that the support of Ukraine remains a "top priority" for Washington against the background of the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

During her speech at a meeting of the Eurogroup, the finance ministers of EU member states that use euro, Yellen emphasised that Joe Biden's administration is ready to support Ukraine "as much as it takes" and will seek approval in the Congress for "strong" and continuous aid to Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for economic reasons, while it has demonstrated the ability to succeed on the battlefield," the United States Secretary of the Treasury said.

Yellen confirmed that the United States supports "the use of excess profits of Russian sovereign assets frozen in certain clearing institutions and the use of these funds to support Ukraine."

She also said the US and EU would continue to work to impose "increasing costs on Russia for waging its reckless war", including by capping Russian oil prices and combating sanctions evasion.

There are fears that attention to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as Western resources to support Kyiv, may decrease amid the escalation in the Middle East.

Yellen's statement appeared against the background of reports that the administration of the US president intends to ask the Congress to allocate more than two billion dollars to help Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier, it was reported that the White House was considering the possibility to combine the military aid for Ukraine and Israel in one request to the Congress, hoping it will increase chances for approval of the support for Kyiv.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: