Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration reveals aftermath of attack on Myrhorod

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 October 2023, 19:59
Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration reveals aftermath of attack on Myrhorod
Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

The head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration has posted photos of the aftermath of the missile attack on Myrhorod on 16 October and reported on another object of social infrastructure being damaged.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "So far, the commissions have inspected 40 buildings and 36 apartments. The work is ongoing. It also became known that as a result of the nighttime enemy attack, another object of social infrastructure was damaged by a blast wave. The building's windows were basically blown out. Fortunately, there were no casualties." 

Background

  • On the morning of 16 October, it became known that two adults and a 10-year-old child had been injured in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. 

