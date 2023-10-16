Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration reveals aftermath of attack on Myrhorod

The head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration has posted photos of the aftermath of the missile attack on Myrhorod on 16 October and reported on another object of social infrastructure being damaged.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "So far, the commissions have inspected 40 buildings and 36 apartments. The work is ongoing. It also became known that as a result of the nighttime enemy attack, another object of social infrastructure was damaged by a blast wave. The building's windows were basically blown out. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Advertisement:

Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Background:

On the morning of 16 October, it became known that two adults and a 10-year-old child had been injured in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!