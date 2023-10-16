Russians attacked Poltava Oblast, injuring 2 adults and child

Two adults and a 10-year-old child have been injured in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Pronin: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with rockets and UAVs at night. The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure facilities. However, rocket fragments damaged several private homes. Early reports indicate that three people were injured, including a 10-year-old child."

Details: Pronin said all the injured are in hospital and that there were no casualties.

Background:

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with rockets at night, where one rocket was downed and the other hit Dnipro district.

