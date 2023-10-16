All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attacked Poltava Oblast, injuring 2 adults and child

Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 October 2023, 08:18
Russians attacked Poltava Oblast, injuring 2 adults and child
Stock photo: SES

Two adults and a 10-year-old child have been injured in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Pronin: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast with rockets and UAVs at night. The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure facilities. However, rocket fragments damaged several private homes. Early reports indicate that three people were injured, including a 10-year-old child."

Advertisement:

Details: Pronin said all the injured are in hospital and that there were no casualties.

Background:

  • Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with rockets at night, where one rocket was downed and the other hit Dnipro district.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Please join our YouTube channel!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: