All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss Holodomor Museum construction and evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

Monday, 16 October 2023, 21:13
Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss Holodomor Museum construction and evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Justin Trudeau. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They talked about the completion of the Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Kyiv and the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: According to the President, during the conversation the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Zelenskyy's visit to Canada. In particular, regarding the development of Ukrainian hydrogeneration and the completion of the museum dedicated to the Holodomor, a genocidal man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine.

Advertisement:

They also discussed the continuation of defence cooperation and global security challenges.

Quote: "I thanked Justin for his readiness to assist us in evacuating our citizens from Gaza. I also appreciate Canada's support for the Peace Formula and have invited the Canadian representative to attend the next meeting of national security advisors, which will be held soon."

Background: 

  • At the end of September, it was reported that the Government of Canada would allocate funds for the completion of the second stage of the Holodomor-Genocide Museum in the center of Kyiv.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are almost 260 Ukrainians unable to leave the Gaza Strip, and diplomats are working together with partners to evacuate them.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: