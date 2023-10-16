Zelenskyy and Canadian PM discuss Holodomor Museum construction and evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They talked about the completion of the Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Kyiv and the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip.

Details: According to the President, during the conversation the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Zelenskyy's visit to Canada. In particular, regarding the development of Ukrainian hydrogeneration and the completion of the museum dedicated to the Holodomor, a genocidal man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine.

They also discussed the continuation of defence cooperation and global security challenges.

Quote: "I thanked Justin for his readiness to assist us in evacuating our citizens from Gaza. I also appreciate Canada's support for the Peace Formula and have invited the Canadian representative to attend the next meeting of national security advisors, which will be held soon."

Background:

At the end of September, it was reported that the Government of Canada would allocate funds for the completion of the second stage of the Holodomor-Genocide Museum in the center of Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are almost 260 Ukrainians unable to leave the Gaza Strip, and diplomats are working together with partners to evacuate them.

