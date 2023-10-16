Russians sight three drones over Belgorod Oblast

Local authorities of Russian Belgorod Oblast reported that their air defence shot down three drones over the region.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "Three aircraft-type UAVs were shot down by the air defence system the Belgorod district and the Yakovlevsky urban district. Operations services are clarifying information on the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or damage."

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!