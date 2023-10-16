All Sections
We will work with any speaker of US House of Representatives, necessary decisions will be taken – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 October 2023, 23:53
We will work with any speaker of US House of Representatives, necessary decisions will be taken – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Getty Images

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is ready to establish cooperation with any future speaker of the US House of Representatives, without the election of which the US Congress cannot make decisions, including on assistance to Kyiv.

Source: Kuleba on the air of the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the Foreign Minister, the situation with the election of the speaker of the lower house of Congress "is just another moment that needs to be resolved in the interests of Ukraine, to find a solution that meets our interests, and this is what we are working on".

Quote: "Whoever is elected speaker, we will work with him, and the necessary decisions will be made," he assured.

Kuleba believes that the "apocalyptic mood" regarding the previous speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, did not materialise, because according to the results of "systematic work, in particular a meeting with the President of Ukraine", he supported the inclusion of additional funding in the US general budget for this year.

"That is, you can work with everyone," the minister emphasised.

He also recalled that during his visit to Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy received assurances of further support for Ukraine from US President Joe Biden and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, while Kuleba himself was promised further aid by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.  

On 3 October, Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House of Representatives. The move came under pressure from the far-right wing of his Republican Party, which accused him of collaborating with Democrats and making a "secret deal" to help Ukraine.

Now the Republican candidate for this position is Jim Jordan, one of the most active defenders of Donald Trump, who opposes increasing US assistance to Ukraine.

The US House of Representatives is unable to pass new laws, including those on aid to Ukraine, until a new speaker is elected.

