Russians try to encircle Avdiivka, Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 10 attacks in a day − General Staff

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 October 2023, 07:22
Russians try to encircle Avdiivka, Armed Forces of Ukraine repel 10 attacks in a day − General Staff
UKRAINIAN TANK. STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Russian occupiers are continuing their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, and are actively fighting in the east of Ukraine − 72 combat clashes took place on the front over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 17 October

Quote from the General Staff: "In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks over the past 24 hours."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and five more near Stelmakhivka and Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces pursued assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in military personnel and equipment and consolidating their positions.

On the Marinka and Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled over 15 Russian attacks near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast and five more attacks in the area south of the settlements of Zolota Nyva and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian soldiers did not allow the loss of positions southwest of Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are conducting counter-battery operations, successfully hitting Russian storage points and rear.

Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to lead an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, having partial success in the area west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Lyman front.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining a military presence in the border areas and undertaking active sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out four strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery hit two helicopters on landing sites, an ammunition storage point and an artillery piece.

