Leopard tanks damaged on front line in Ukraine to be repaired in Lithuania

European PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 08:38

The Lithuanian Armed Forces, jointly with the German defence industry, will repair Leopard tanks brought back from combat operations in Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report indicates that the combat vehicles will be sent back to the battlefield once their technical capability is restored.

It is noted that this type of real-world exercise allows the Lithuanian army to train and maintain the readiness of its personnel, as well as verify logistics chains and provide uninterrupted support to Ukraine.

Earlier, Vilnius repaired and brought back PzH2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, whereas a group of 18 Ukrainian Armed Forces mechanics were trained by Lithuanian howitzer repair specialists, as these artillery pieces are losing their technical characteristics due to intensive use, and the ability to repair them in combat is crucial.

Background: 

