Explosions rock Kherson in morning; Russian bombs hit Beryslav and Vesele overnight

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 08:51

Explosions were heard in Kherson on the morning of 17 October, whereas the Russian army has dropped bombs on the settlements of Beryslav and Vesele and deployed artillery to bombard the settlements of Prydniprovske and Zymivnyk in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, Head of the press office of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Suspilne reported at 08:13 that explosions were heard in Kherson.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov said during a Suspilne. Resistance newscast that Russian aircraft had dropped five guided bombs on the settlements of Beryslav and Vesele overnight. There were no casualties, and information about the damage is being confirmed.

Roman Mrochko reported that the Russians had bombarded the settlements of Prydniprovske and Zymivnyk with artillery overnight.

Russian troops attacked settlements in Kherson city territorial hromada six times over the past 24 hours, firing 31 projectiles [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The settlements of Inzhenerne, Sadove, Antonivka and Molodizhne were affected. There were no casualties.

The Russians carried out a total of 32 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past 24 hours, firing 158 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. The Russian military hit residential areas of the oblast's settlements and a medical facility in Beryslav. There were no casualties among the civilian population.

Advertisement: