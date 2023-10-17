All Sections
Russian forces hit hospital in Kherson Oblast overnight

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 17 October 2023, 09:58
Russian forces hit hospital in Kherson Oblast overnight
PHOTO: PROKUDIN ON TELEGRAM

Russian troops hit a hospital in Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast on the night of 16-17 October.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has been attacking Kherson Oblast overnight.

Aircraft have bombarded Beryslav district once again. A hospital was hit. A medical ward was affected. Windows and doors were smashed in the premises. Diagnostic equipment was damaged. The entrance to the site was covered with wreckage."

Details: The official said there were no casualties.

 
ALL PHOTOS: PROKUDIN ON TELEGRAM
 

Another guided bomb unit caused a fire in a private residential building. Firefighters swiftly put it out.

The Russians also hit several villages. Information on casualties and the extent of the damage is being established.

