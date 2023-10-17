All Sections
US allocates more than US$500 million to recover Ukraine's energy sector

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 13:57
US allocates more than US$500 million to recover Ukraine's energy sector
stock photo: Getty Images

The United States of America has allocated US$522 million for the purchase of power equipment and protection of the Ukrainian power system.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Quote: "We are facing a difficult winter. Thanks to the support of our partners, we have come through the most difficult heating season in our history together. This winter, we have not only financial support, but also support for energy recovery.

The United States has already committed USD 522 million to purchase relevant energy equipment and to support and protect our energy system."  

Details: Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is almost 100% ready for the heating season. All nine units of nuclear power plants will be in operation during the autumn-winter period. In total, 1.5 GW of capacity out of the planned 1.7 GW was added to the power system.

Quote: "We have sufficient gas resources in storage facilities – 15.8 billion cubic metres. At the same time, we plan to reach the level of 16.5 bcm, which is 2 bcm more than planned, to get through this winter safely."

More details: The campaign for active and passive protection of power facilities, in particular in Kyiv Oblast, is also ongoing. Shmyhal said that Kyiv Oblast is also among the leaders in the implementation of recovery projects.

Background:

The Ministry of Energy denied information about the use of stabilisation schedules for power outages in Ukraine and said that the resource is currently sufficient to meet the needs of consumers. 

Advertisement: