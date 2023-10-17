Ukrainian Parliament removes key obstacle to start of EU accession negotiations

At a meeting on Tuesday, 17 October, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) adopted bill No 9296-D on strengthening financial monitoring of PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons).

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Voice faction, reported by European Pravda

Details: The relevant bill was voted for by 276 MPs, with no votes against.

Quote: "The main innovation is that instead of three years after taking office, top officials (PEPs) will actually have lifetime PEP status. But at the same time, the bill increases the responsibility of primary financial monitoring entities, such as banks, for unjustified refusals to provide financial services to users."

Details: Zhelezniak said that the wording of the document complies with the international AML/CFT standards, which will be counted as compliance with IMF requirements.

Quote: "It is also the last step to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU."

Background:

In early September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Verkhovna Rada not to delay the adoption of laws necessary to open EU membership negotiations, mentioning in particular the law on PEP.

In late September, Zelenskyy also promised to complete work on the seven EU criteria in a month, in a conversation with the new EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernová.

The European Commission is due to present its annual report on enlargement in November. It is expected that the EC will recommend starting official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

