All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Parliament removes key obstacle to start of EU accession negotiations

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 15:33
Ukrainian Parliament removes key obstacle to start of EU accession negotiations
Parliament of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

At a meeting on Tuesday, 17 October, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) adopted bill No 9296-D on strengthening financial monitoring of PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons).

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Voice faction, reported by European Pravda

Details: The relevant bill was voted for by 276 MPs, with no votes against.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The main innovation is that instead of three years after taking office, top officials (PEPs) will actually have lifetime PEP status. But at the same time, the bill increases the responsibility of primary financial monitoring entities, such as banks, for unjustified refusals to provide financial services to users."

Details: Zhelezniak said that the wording of the document complies with the international AML/CFT standards, which will be counted as compliance with IMF requirements.

Quote: "It is also the last step to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU."

Please join our YouTube channel!

Background:

  • In early September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Verkhovna Rada not to delay the adoption of laws necessary to open EU membership negotiations, mentioning in particular the law on PEP.
  • In late September, Zelenskyy also promised to complete work on the seven EU criteria in a month, in a conversation with the new EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernová.
  • The European Commission is due to present its annual report on enlargement in November. It is expected that the EC will recommend starting official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Read more on the topic: Mission Not Accomplished: Start of EU Accession Negotiations Still at Risk

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
13:58
Preparing for winter, Ukraine uses US assistance in creation of hybrid air defence systems – NYT
All News
Advertisement: