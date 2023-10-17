All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Parliament removes key obstacle to start of EU accession negotiations

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 15:33
Ukrainian Parliament removes key obstacle to start of EU accession negotiations
Parliament of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

At a meeting on Tuesday, 17 October, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) adopted bill No 9296-D on strengthening financial monitoring of PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons).

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Voice faction, reported by European Pravda

Details: The relevant bill was voted for by 276 MPs, with no votes against.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The main innovation is that instead of three years after taking office, top officials (PEPs) will actually have lifetime PEP status. But at the same time, the bill increases the responsibility of primary financial monitoring entities, such as banks, for unjustified refusals to provide financial services to users."

Details: Zhelezniak said that the wording of the document complies with the international AML/CFT standards, which will be counted as compliance with IMF requirements.

Quote: "It is also the last step to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU."

Background:

  • In early September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Verkhovna Rada not to delay the adoption of laws necessary to open EU membership negotiations, mentioning in particular the law on PEP.
  • In late September, Zelenskyy also promised to complete work on the seven EU criteria in a month, in a conversation with the new EU Ambassador Katarína Mathernová.
  • The European Commission is due to present its annual report on enlargement in November. It is expected that the EC will recommend starting official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Read more on the topic: Mission Not Accomplished: Start of EU Accession Negotiations Still at Risk

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: