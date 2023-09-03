All Sections
Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 22:28
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on MPs to support the draft laws necessary to start negotiations on EU membership.

Source: President’s evening address

Quote: "Ukraine has to achieve several very specific results in the coming months. In particular, it is our strategic political goal to launch membership negotiations with the European Union.

Ukraine has seven specific recommendations from the European Commission. We have already implemented some of them. The other part requires effective work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Timely work, which we have agreed with the European Commission. The law on the restoration of electronic declaration, amendments to the law on national minorities, and, I would like to draw special attention to it, the law on PEPs – politically exposed persons.

Each of these laws is of fundamental importance. And voting on them will be of fundamental importance. People will see who is worth what. And I urge Ukrainian MPs not to postpone these decisions, not to let Ukraine down, and to support our European integration."

