Air-raid warning sounded for first time in 2 weeks in Kyiv

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 17 October 2023, 17:26
Air alert. Stock photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning has been issued for the first time in 15 days in the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv.

Source: online map of air-raid warnings, Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: At about 16:10 the air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv Oblasts and a few more oblasts of Ukraine.

The Air Force of Ukraine warned the public about the threat of the Russians using ballistic weapons in the oblasts where the air-raid warning was announced.

As of 16:25, the map of air-raid warnings looked like this:

 

Update: The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 17:22.

Background: The last time the air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv was on 2 October due to a missile threat.

