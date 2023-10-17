Russians conduct unsuccessful attacks on 6 fronts – General Staff report

Over the past day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful attacks on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 17 October

Details: There were 56 combat engagements over the last day. The Russians launched 3 missile strikes and 34 airstrikes, and also fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements six times.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks in the vicinities of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and another 7 attacks near Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian defenders also repelled attacks on the Bakhmut front near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aircraft near Avdiivka and south of Tonenke, Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks.

The Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aircraft in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, on the Marinka front. Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks there.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks in the area west of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote: "At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and exhausting the enemy along the line of contact.

Over the course of the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces carried out 15 strikes on the areas where enemy military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and 3 strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five command posts, a cluster of military personnel, weapons and equipment, an ammunition storage point and an artillery piece belonging to the enemy."

