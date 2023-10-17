All Sections
New Turkish ambassador arrives in Kyiv and meets with Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 20:06
Mustafa Levent Bilgen and Yevhen Perebyinis. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Mustafa Levent Bilgen and Yevhen Perebyinis

On Tuesday 17 October, Yevhen Perebyinis, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, accepted copies of credentials from Mustafa Levent Bilgen, the newly appointed Ambassador of Türkiye to Ukraine.

Source: This was announced by the press service of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, reports European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister and the new Turkish Ambassador discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral relations, in particular food security and the Ukrainian peace formula.

The Deputy Minister praised the level of bilateral communication between the two countries and thanked Türkiye for its unwavering support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for its assistance for Ukraine in its fight against the armed Russian aggression.

The appointment of Mustafa Levent Bilgen as Ambassador of Türkiye to Ukraine was revealed in June 2023. He is a career diplomat who headed the Turkish consulates in Toronto and New York, and also served as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

The previous Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine, Yağmur Ahmet Güldere, was in office from January 2019 until now.

