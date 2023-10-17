All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New Turkish ambassador arrives in Kyiv and meets with Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 20:06
Mustafa Levent Bilgen and Yevhen Perebyinis. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Mustafa Levent Bilgen and Yevhen Perebyinis

On Tuesday 17 October, Yevhen Perebyinis, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, accepted copies of credentials from Mustafa Levent Bilgen, the newly appointed Ambassador of Türkiye to Ukraine.

Source: This was announced by the press service of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, reports European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister and the new Turkish Ambassador discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral relations, in particular food security and the Ukrainian peace formula.

Advertisement:

The Deputy Minister praised the level of bilateral communication between the two countries and thanked Türkiye for its unwavering support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for its assistance for Ukraine in its fight against the armed Russian aggression.

The appointment of Mustafa Levent Bilgen as Ambassador of Türkiye to Ukraine was revealed in June 2023. He is a career diplomat who headed the Turkish consulates in Toronto and New York, and also served as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

The previous Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine, Yağmur Ahmet Güldere, was in office from January 2019 until now.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: