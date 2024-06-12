All Sections
Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 12 June 2024, 16:25
Two Su-57 fighter jets were simultaneously damaged in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Satellite photos after the strikes on Su-57. Photo: DIU

A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Andriy Yusov, has said that two Russian Su-57 aircraft were hit on Russian territory simultaneously.

Source: Yusov on air of national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Yusov: "As for the downing of the Su-57 on the territory of the aggressor state, it was almost 600 km from our border.

We have not officially commented on whose operation it is, but analysts can make their own assumptions. So, in terms of confirmation of the damage, we can say that one Su-57 is heavily damaged, while the other took less damage, and it is likely to be repaired in a shorter time.

Nevertheless, it is a fact that for the first time Su-57s have been hit, and for the first time, two of these brand new Russian fighter jets, the pride of the ruscist [aero]space forces - have been hit at once."

Details: Yusov said the Russians have less than ten such aircraft.

For reference: A Su-57 is Moscow's most advanced fighter jet capable of using missiles and bombs for various kinds of tasks.

Background: 

  • A cutting-edge Russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, 589 kilometres from the war zone in Ukraine, on 8 June.
  • Earlier, the DIU dod not confirm that there were two damaged aircrafts.

