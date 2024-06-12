Armenian PM says his country will withdraw from Russian-led military alliance

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced the country's withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a de facto Russian-controlled military alliance.

Source: Pashinyan during a speech in the Armenian Parliament on 12 June, writes Radio Azatutyun, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to an opposition MP's question about leaving the CSTO, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that some members of the alliance failed to fulfil contractual obligations and "planned a war against us together with Azerbaijan." The Armenian Prime Minister added that they will decide when to withdraw from the CSTO.

He emphasised that Yerevan does not desire to return to the CSTO: "Do you think we'll be back? No, there are no other options. Don't worry, we're not going back."

Nikol Pashinyan has previously criticised the alliance's de facto leadership in Moscow.

He stated last month that at least two Collective Security Treaty Organisation members were assisting Azerbaijan in preparing for the war against Armenia, which began in 2020.

Journalists were later hinted that he referred to Russia and Belarus.

In early May, Armenia announced that it would no longer fund the activities of the CSTO.

