Blaze caused by Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast took over 15 hours to put out – photos
Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 23:03
A fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast that was caused by a Russian attack took more than 15 hours to put out.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Kyiv Oblast: a blaze at an industrial facility caused by Russia’s armed aggression is being put out.
247 firefighters, 111 appliances and four fire trains are working on site."
Background:
- The fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast due to a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June.
- Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 out of the 30 Russian aerial targets launched on the night of 11-12 June, including five missiles and 24 kamikaze drones.
