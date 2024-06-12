All Sections
Blaze caused by Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast took over 15 hours to put out – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 June 2024, 23:03
A fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast that was caused by a Russian attack took more than 15 hours to put out.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast: a blaze at an industrial facility caused by Russia’s armed aggression is being put out.

247 firefighters, 111 appliances and four fire trains are working on site."

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv Oblast

Background: 

  • The fire broke out at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast due to a Russian attack on the night of 11-12 June.
  • Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 out of the 30 Russian aerial targets launched on the night of 11-12 June, including five missiles and 24 kamikaze drones.

Subjects: firewarmissile strike
