Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X); AFP with reference to local state media

Details: The plane carrying Zelenskyy landed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, where he was greeted by Saudi officials, including the national security adviser and ambassador in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy himself announced the visit.

Quote: "In Saudi Arabia, I had a meaningful and energetic meeting with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We discussed bilateral relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, noting the good progress on previous agreements and our teams' effective cooperation. We will keep working together."

Details: He noted that the group also covered the Global Peace Summit's preparations, projected results, and potential implementation, as well as the road to real peace in Ukraine.

In addition, the parties discussed the current world situation and its potential for development. "Ukraine is grateful to Saudi Arabia for its support. We value His Royal Highness’ willingness to help restore peace sooner," the president stated.

According to AFP, Saudi Arabia is the world's top oil exporter, cooperating closely with Russia on oil policy and preserving relations with both Moscow and Kyiv since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, the Saudis have positioned themselves as potential mediators in this conflict.

Background:

Zelenskyy has been travelling the world in recent weeks to rally support for the Peace Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Switzerland this weekend.

He travelled to nations in the Middle East and Asia with close ties to Russia, as well as traditional European Union allies.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian leader travelled to Singapore, the Philippines, and Qatar.

It is estimated that representatives from over 90 countries would convene in Switzerland. Zelenskyy encouraged numerous officials to attend the meeting through personal visits.

Saudi Arabia has yet to clarify whether it will attend the summit.

